VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%.

NASDAQ:VRME traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 25.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

