Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $205,768.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

