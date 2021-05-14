Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $1,128,054.32 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51.

Shares of VRSK opened at $173.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

