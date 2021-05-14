Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $914,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

