ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 412,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,527,242. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.