Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading 11.2% Higher

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.78. 6,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.80.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

