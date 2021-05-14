VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

VICI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

VICI stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

