Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 452,156 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Republic Services worth $204,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:RSG opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

