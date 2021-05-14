Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 138,060 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of AutoNation worth $234,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $103.26 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

