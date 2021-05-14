Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,299,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,997 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $221,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

LDOS stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

