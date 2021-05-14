Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $173.81 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of Carlisle Companies worth $173,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

