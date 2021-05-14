Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $194,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.45.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $283.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.81. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

