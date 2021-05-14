Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 443,404 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $159,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $43.96 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.21, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,827 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,708. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

