Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $151,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 996,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,673,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $382,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

