Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTXPF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Victrex stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

