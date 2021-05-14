Vicus Capital Acquires 195 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $211.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

