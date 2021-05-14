Vicus Capital Has $340,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in MetLife were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

