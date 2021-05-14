Vicus Capital Has $652,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65.

