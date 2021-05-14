Vicus Capital Makes New $269,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

