Vicus Capital Sells 4,416 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.98 and a one year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

