Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $8.70 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $8.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.21.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 576.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

