Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts have also commented on VIRX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VIRX stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $541,000.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

