Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 16,000 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 74.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 53,970.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,867 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 97,686 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 722.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tapestry by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,769 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

