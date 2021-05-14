Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 400 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in The Toro by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.