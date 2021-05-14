Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 33,700 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

