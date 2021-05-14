Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.