Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,468,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,461,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 380,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 377,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.