Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $435.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

