Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of V traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,003. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $441.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average is $212.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

