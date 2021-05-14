Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on VITL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635 in the last ninety days.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

