VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.84.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $164.02. 14,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,359. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after buying an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.