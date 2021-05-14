Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Up 6.3%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.58. 2,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

VOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

