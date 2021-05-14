Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

