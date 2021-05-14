Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.41, but opened at $39.30. Vroom shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 64,075 shares.

The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

VRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,991.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 90.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 171.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,044,000 after acquiring an additional 973,664 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

