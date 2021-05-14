Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $190.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.