Wabash National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Wabash National stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

