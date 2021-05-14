Wagerr Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $27.24 million and $31,082.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00035702 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $763.92 or 0.01502445 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,120,588 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

