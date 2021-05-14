Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.64. 29,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.94 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

