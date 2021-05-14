Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $21.55 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 7.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned 1.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $95.33. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,128. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

