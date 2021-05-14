Wall Capital Group Inc. Makes New $566,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,895. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.94 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

