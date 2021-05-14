Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.71. 42,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802,758. The stock has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

