Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €53.80 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €53.80 ($63.29) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €42.44 ($49.93) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.98.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

