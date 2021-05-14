Warburg Research Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €125.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €104.48 and a 200 day moving average of €106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

