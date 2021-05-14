Warburg Research Reiterates “€535.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €436.80 ($513.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €329.50 ($387.65) and a 52-week high of €618.00 ($727.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €461.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €493.46.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.