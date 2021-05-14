Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WTS opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,232. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

