Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,993 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VGM opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

