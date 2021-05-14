Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $99,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.46.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.70 and a 200-day moving average of $311.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $378.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

