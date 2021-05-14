Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

