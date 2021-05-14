Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $49.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

