Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,916 SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $26.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

